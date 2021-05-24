Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Sells $96,329.86 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $96,329.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

YELP stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.93. 495,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,139. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,380,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 346.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 556,118 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after buying an additional 431,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 408,844 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $334,779,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

