YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YETI. Roth Capital increased their price objective on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut YETI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $86.58 on Thursday. YETI has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,811. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

