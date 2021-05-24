Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to announce $88.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.90 million and the highest is $89.40 million. Yext reported sales of $85.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $377.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.00 million to $378.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $431.54 million, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $444.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

YEXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $42,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,856.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,442 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,511. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 243,361 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Yext by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Yext by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 2,044,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. Yext has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

