Yield Protocol (YIELD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $327,674.00

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $327,674.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 63.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00017099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.66 or 0.00899944 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.55 or 0.09066628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00082631 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

