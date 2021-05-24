Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) PT Raised to GBX 1,550 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:YNGA traded up GBX 70 ($0.91) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,655 ($21.62). 57,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,228. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,685 ($22.01). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,445.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,302.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £967.78 million and a PE ratio of -47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.