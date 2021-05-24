Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,162 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $12,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Yum China by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,738,000 after buying an additional 546,992 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Yum China by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Yum China by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,868,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,700,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,260,000 after purchasing an additional 466,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $65.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $65.61.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

