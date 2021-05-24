Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report $10.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.75 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $7.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $41.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.17 billion to $42.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.45 billion to $44.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 50,903 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.1% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.8% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,095,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,239. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $208.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

