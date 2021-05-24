Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Avis Budget Group posted earnings of ($5.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $90.29.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

