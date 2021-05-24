Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $896.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $264.69. The company had a trading volume of 790,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $153.57 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

