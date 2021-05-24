Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Repligen posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,559 shares of company stock worth $13,203,676 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $180.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 0.83. Repligen has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.51.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.