Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Smartsheet reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,982,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after buying an additional 50,932 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,941. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

