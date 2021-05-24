Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Veru reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VERU. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veru in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.03 million, a P/E ratio of -270.58 and a beta of 0.62. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Veru by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 574,955 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

