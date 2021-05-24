Zacks: Analysts Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. MSA Safety also reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of MSA stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,331. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.26 and a 200-day moving average of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $568,279.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $94,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MSA Safety by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in MSA Safety by 1.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in MSA Safety by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

