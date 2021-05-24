Zacks: Analysts Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings of $4.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $22,037,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after acquiring an additional 892,002 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $15,285,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $13,673,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 560,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

PMT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. 8,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,895. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $20.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

