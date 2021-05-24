Zacks: Analysts Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $0.45. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings per share of $2.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $11.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.98.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,471,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $124.86 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

