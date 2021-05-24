Zacks: Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $840,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $180,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $3.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $6.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%.

VBIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $813.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 61,786 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

