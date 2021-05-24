Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to announce $40.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.86 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $36.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $160.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.74 billion to $161.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $167.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $163.99 billion to $169.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after acquiring an additional 640,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,158,000 after acquiring an additional 395,668 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,424,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $166,229,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.63. 1,260,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

