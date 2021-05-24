Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is $2.69. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRNA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,676.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 801,509 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,058,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,451,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 869,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,862. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.09. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.