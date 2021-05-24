Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is $2.69. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRNA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,676.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 801,509 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,058,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,451,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 869,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,862. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.09. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.