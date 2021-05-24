Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Farmer Bros. posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. 10,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,889. The stock has a market cap of $223.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

