Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.09. Perion Network also posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on PERI. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 37.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,701. The company has a market capitalization of $556.53 million, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

