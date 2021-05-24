Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report sales of $284.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.50 million and the highest is $322.06 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $146.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $984.57 million to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.28. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $23.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

