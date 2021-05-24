Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.64 Billion

Brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report $23.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.81 billion. Target reported sales of $22.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $97.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.78 billion to $103.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $100.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.04 billion to $107.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.61.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Target by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.41. 3,615,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,614. Target has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $228.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.