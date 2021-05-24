Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Shares of WDAY traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,736. Workday has a 1-year low of $162.66 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

