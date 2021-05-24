Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $470.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post $470.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $474.20 million and the lowest is $465.80 million. American Woodmark reported sales of $399.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Woodmark.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,260. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $58.37 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.34.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 535,525 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,384,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $20,712,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.