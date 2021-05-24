Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Aspira Women’s Health reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AWH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,101 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,698,000. Friess Associates LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,213.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 250,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. 303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

