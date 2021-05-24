Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report sales of $28.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $29.50 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $22.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $141.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $289.07 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

HRTX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,269. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $61,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.