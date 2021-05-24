Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post sales of $80.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.30 million and the lowest is $80.24 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $321.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.52 million to $322.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $330.11 million, with estimates ranging from $325.92 million to $334.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 55,305 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $12.05 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

