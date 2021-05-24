Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Tivity Health stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. 1,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,630. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

