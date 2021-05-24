Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.23. Twitter reported earnings per share of ($1.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $54.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. Twitter has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

