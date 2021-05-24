Zacks Investment Research Lowers ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.08.

ORBC stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $891.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.56.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Equities analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth about $15,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 479,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 431,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 28,225.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 379,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

