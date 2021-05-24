Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $103.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.19. Zalando has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.