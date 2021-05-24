Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Cristen L. Kogl Sells 499 Shares

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $501.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $244.32 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

