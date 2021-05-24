Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0003

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $303,716.15 and approximately $1,033.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 42.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 129% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00066514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00994654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.83 or 0.10926825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00085804 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

