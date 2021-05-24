Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $142,470.24 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $142,470.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 49,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,024.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $109.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.48 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.47.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

