ZrCoin Market Cap Reaches $937,109.56 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $937,109.56 and $57,903.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

