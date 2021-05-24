Zscaler (ZS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZS opened at $170.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.11 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $230.88.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,986,749.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,302,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

