Zuora (ZUO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Zuora to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Zuora has set its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance at -0.1–0.06 EPS and its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance at -0.04–0.03 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZUO stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zuora has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $131,787.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,807. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

