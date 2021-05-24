Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 956 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZI. Barclays upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $170,800.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,736,670.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,736,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,918,186 shares of company stock worth $145,603,702 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1,058.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

