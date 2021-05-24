Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $412,000 Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.42.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

