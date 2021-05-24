Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $456,000 Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

NYSE:AEO opened at $32.75 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 275.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

