Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NYSE CNO opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.44.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $3,923,952. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

