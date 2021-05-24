Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zymergen in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Zymergen alerts:

NASDAQ ZY opened at $35.08 on Monday. Zymergen has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.