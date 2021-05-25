$0.02 EPS Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Zumiez posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

In related news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,207.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at $133,532.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,096.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,170 shares of company stock worth $12,118,057. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Zumiez by 995.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 191,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Zumiez by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,582 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

