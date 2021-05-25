$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

UWMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at $487,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at $4,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM Holdings Co. Class (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.