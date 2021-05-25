-$0.11 EPS Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In related news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $219,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $474,000.

Shares of ALHC traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,191. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.07.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

