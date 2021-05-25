-$0.15 EPS Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%.

CRDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

CRDF opened at $7.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,156.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 799,511 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 785,410 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,910,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 308,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

