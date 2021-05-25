-$0.31 EPS Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.19). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 848,429 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 71,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. 647,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,620. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

