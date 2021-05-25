-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.43). Athenex posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%.

Several research firms have commented on ATNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Athenex has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 20,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

