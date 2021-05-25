-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.28). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,823.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $582,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,552,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,642. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 757.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 4,474.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.