$0.58 EPS Expected for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PPL.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $67,070,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $57,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. PPL has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.